Thanksgiving of 2020 comes with its own set of challenges beyond the normal excitement of organizing a feast and juggling guests — especially for those who are trying to stay home and mitigate contact with the world due to coronavirus concerns.
For many Americans, the holiday is a time to pause and give thanks. How does one give thanks when it seems there’s much gone awry this year? How does one give thanks when a gathering with friends and family is perhaps not an option this year?
It’s all about perspective. Rather than thinking about what one cannot do, think about what one can do and remember that this, too, shall pass.
Here are a few suggestions on how the self-quarantined person can make lemon out of lemonade — or rather cranberry sauce out of cranberries!
Virtual dinner
For those in a situation where having an in-person outdoor dinner is out of the question, consider a virtual dinner. But without virtual food. A person wants real food, right? Invite friends and loved ones to meet over dinner over a video conferencing app. Encourage everyone to have their own Thanksgiving Day meal ready by that time. Dress up for the occasion. Task someone with saying grace before the meal and let the fellowship begin. Is an in-person dinner better? Absolutely! But this is all part of making our metaphorical cranberry sauce. It’s a good backup plan to make a visit with friends happen.
Make phone calls
Here’s another way to chase away the pandemic blues. Go through the family phonebook and look up relatives and friends to call and wish them a happy thanksgiving. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the challenges and concerns brought on by the pandemic have affected mental health. There’s a noted increase in symptoms related to anxiety and depression. A simple phone call may mean the world to a loved one who feels alone and hopeless.
Organize a multiplayer game online
Whether in-person or long-distance, games like Among Us can be played with up to 10 people. Plan an after-dinner long-distance party with friends. Invite everyone to “show up” with a fizzy drink and a slice of pie. Other group games like Mafia have online editions, too. If computer games or phone app games aren’t appealing, consider a game of charades via video conferencing.
Make a Thanksgiving craft
Creative pursuits may lift up the spirits. Pick up some items to create a Thanksgiving-related craft. This could be something like a jar to be filled with notes of gratitude. (There’s always a silver lining!) Have a look online for some great craft ideas. Perhaps this is a good time to make a list of friends to send gifts to. (After all, online deals will increase the following day!)
Go for a walk and meditate on gratitude
In closing, perhaps staying off social media will help encourage gratitude, keeping one focused on what is available to them rather than what is not. Go for a walk. Write in a journal. Be honest with the pained feelings of 2020 but with the intent of turning the heart to what is good and right.
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us!
