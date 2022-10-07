Over the course of our lives, we are required to communicate with family, friends, associates and people in general. The exchanges sometimes are simple and require little thought. Others may take days for us to gain the courage for the face-to-face with facts and pre-thoughts.
There are three things that happen in a conversation, so we must remember to choose our words carefully: What we say, what we meant to say and what they hear. Listening to what others have to say is a gift, as you listen with your ears, not your mouth. Give others the same respect you request. Respect is not a requirement; it is earned.
If the conversation is important, such as reprimanding an employee or addressing complicated family issues, you need time to rehearse your thoughts. You get one chance with your opening remarks; they will set the tone for any further discussion.
