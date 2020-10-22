A response to James W. Morrison’s letter to the editor “Don’t vote for Trump” (published in last week’s Smith Mountain Eagle):
Yes, this is an important election. Probably the most important in my lifetime. I, Mr. Morrison, feel electing former Vice President Joe Biden poses a threat to our country and future generations. President Trump is not a politician. And, yes, he can be a bully. He calls out the media for only presenting the left’s propaganda.
According to a recent Gallup poll, 56 percent of Americans say they are better off than they were four years ago.
Before COVID-19, President Trump was making America great again. Here are some examples (editor’s note: most information comes directly from whitehouse.gov):
• Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
• Created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs; growing fastest rate in three decades.
• Stock market growth soaring, 401k’s growing.
• Median household income highest level ever recorded.
• African-Americans, Asian American and Hispanic American lowest unemployment lowest rate ever recorded.
• Women’s and Youth unemployment reached the lowest rate in over 50 years.
• Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
• Veterans’ unemployment reached its lowest in nearly 20 years.
• Almost 3.9 million Americans lifted off food stamps since the election.
• The pledge of America’s Workers resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans.
• Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reform in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
• Small businesses have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
• Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
• Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE. Administration is providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans.
• FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. Many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
• Reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs-saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone.
• Secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
• Reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during first year in office.
• Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehaleth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
• Increased coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
• United States is a natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
• Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
• Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year. Created Space Force.
• NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016
• Confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration.
• Confirmed Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Nominated Amy Coney Barrett.
• Withdrew from the horrible, one sided Iran Deal.
• Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
• Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal to replace NAFTA.
• Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
• Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
• Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices.
• Net exports are on track to increase by $59 billion this year.
• Improved vetting and screening for refugees, and switched focus to overseas resettlement.
• Building the wall. Republicans want strong borders and no crime. Democrats want open borders, which equals massive crime.
• He has brought back hostage Americans. He took out two terrorists: (Qasem) Soleimani and (Abu Bakr) al-Baghdadi
How did VP Biden and his family accumulate so much wealth? We should be more concerned about multi-millionaire members of Congress. I don’t want to see President Trump’s income tax records. I don’t care how much money he has. If you don’t like the tax codes, change them.
VP Biden lies and plagiarizes. He seems to be suffering some cognitive issues. He supports the far-left agenda of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders. His running mate, Kamala Harris, is the most left leaning senator.
Biden says he is in a devout Catholic. He has a voting record supporting Planned Parenthood and NARAL. Like our governor, he supports up to and beyond the moment of birth abortions, meaning, let babies die outside the womb. The abortion rate for black women is almost five times more than white women.
We cannot have a president like Joe Biden. President Trump is getting things done. That’s why I’m voting for another four more years of making America great!
- Bill Ward, Moneta
