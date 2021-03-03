Senator Bill Stanley

As we wind down the 2021 General Assembly session and enter our final week, I must say that the Northern Virginia (“NoVa”) Democrats have demonstrated that when it comes to the needs of the rest of Virginia (“RoVa”), they just don’t care. The liberal legislative agenda that they have put forth is not only aggressive, but also is single-minded in that they believe that if it is good for NoVa, it must be good for the rest of us. And it is all being passed through each chamber of the General Assembly with little debate, consideration or even a complete understanding by them of how these policy decisions will affect everyday Virginians. But, they just don’t care to get it right, they just don’t care if it hurts small businesses, and they just don’t care if it makes us less safe.
Case in point, the Northern Virginia liberal demonstrated how they actually feel about the poor in both our inner cities and rural areas when they defeated SJR 275, my bill that would have amended the Virginia Constitution to ensure that all children who attend public school, no matter where they live, would receive the same equitable education opportunities as those children who attend public school in the more affluent regions of our Commonwealth.
You see, it is the responsibility of the General Assembly to provide for a free, quality education for all children who attend public school, whether it be elementary, middle or high school. In our inner cities and rural areas, most of our schools were built before World War II, some even earlier than that. These schools are deteriorating at a rapid pace, and need to be modernized, so that the child in Petersburg or Pearisburg receive the same world class education as those children who attend public school in a shiny new school building in Loudoun County. The reasoning behind this is easy: modern schools in rural and urban areas will create a talent pool and workforce pipeline that will attract businesses to these regions who will bring the high paying jobs with them. That is how you revitalize the economies in these areas. But Northern Virginia just doesn’t (care).
