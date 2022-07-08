Every time I drive by the vacant Grand Home Furnishings showroom at Westlake Corner, I imagine the possibilities.
I’m filled with enthusiasm about this building becoming a hub for events, entertainment, education and meetings. No doubt you, too, can visualize how the proposal from the SML Center Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, will create a wealth of opportunity for the SML community.
For me, the SML Center Inc. is a vision and a mission that began on live TV at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 26, 2015, during the filming of a television segment about the upcoming 50th anniversary of Smith Mountain Lake. The world watched as a crazed killer took the lives of WDBJ cameraman Adam Ward and reporter Alison Parker. As their interviewee, I was “collateral damage” — shot in the back and left to die on the boardwalk behind my office.
A number of days later, after multiple surgeries to repair internal damages, I learned what had happened. It was then I made a vow: “This gruesome incident will not define the Smith Mountain Lake or its wonderful people. “We will recover … and build a better tomorrow for all.”
Well wishes for my recovery brought me beautiful flowers and thoughtful gifts from around the world. And yes, many unsolicited donations.
It was then that the light went on. I realized those funds could sow the seeds for an SML Community Center to finally become a reality.
