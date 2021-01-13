Fortunately a horrific event was videoed by a monitoring camera.
It recorded a young black man walking nonchalantly along a sidewalk. A very old lady (90 years old?) who was white came toward him. As she passed his left shoulder, he shot out a powerful left jab, his fist striking her left ear so solidly that she was knocked flat on the sidewalk, her head next to a fire hydrant. This powerful young black man never broke stride, took an unconcerned glance back at her and walked on.
No one blessed with the media responsibility to keep the people informed did their job. To give the people understanding, we needed to contrast this event with the George Floyd treatment. The difference in values to the coverage was indeed extreme.
The Floyd story started with him standing up with his hands handcuffed, talking peacefully with a policeman. The next scene showed three policemen holding Floyd flat on his stomach. How did this happen?! What were the emotions? One of them was kneeling on Floyd’s neck and looking angrily at the camera while Floyd struggled to say he couldn’t breath. This scene was held forever while all sorts of hateful commentary were said about the police.
Here is the extreme difference in the coverage by the news networks. Coverage of the white woman was nada, zilch, never shown again. It seemed all were afraid of violence from the black community. No attempt was made to identify the young man or the completely unsuspecting innocent woman. No mention was made of her possible death.
I was raised in Norwalk, Connecticut, by a Lutheran pastor who I did not choose. I did not ask to be white or a boy. I could have been a black woman! My parents, sister 5 years older, and a 15-months-older brother helped me grow into my existence. My brother walked me to kindergarten, a mile uphill in all kinds of weather. The black Fuller brothers in my class lived across the street from the school and had me over for lunch. In middle school I showered with black Leroy who was on the varsity basketball team with me.
After Pearl Harbor, I was drafted into the Navy, and when stationed in a southern base was shocked to see two bathrooms: one for whites, one for blacks. So please respect my whiteness, accept your color. Creator’s greatest work is a human!
- Clarence Wenzel, Huddleston
