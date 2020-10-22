Election season is upon us, and division may seem more pervasive than the things that can bring us together. No matter your political views, however, there is a common threat that remains very real to our community: COVID-19. And we must team up to address it.
Franklin County and West Piedmont Health District officials recently shared an alarming statistic. By late September, our community saw a 31 percent increase in the number of reported new cases. That trend has continued into October. There is no way to reframe it; too many people in our community are contracting this virus, and we have the power to protect our neighbors.
Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Maintain social distancing (at least six feet apart).
This might seem like old news, but it is more relevant now than it was four months ago.
Carilion Clinic’s medical director of infection prevention and control, Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie, recently offered me an important perspective.
Every generation, he said, plays a role in protecting their country. Maybe that meant shipping out to fight for our country in World War II, Vietnam or the Gulf. How ironic it is that those same generations who endured such difficult circumstances are now the ones most at risk for contracting COVID. Now, it’s our job to protect them, and it’s as easy as wearing a mask, avoiding crowds and keeping your distance.
Our community has already done so much to protect against the spread of this virus. You’ve made a big difference with simple acts like opting for take-out over dining in and donating masks and gloves. Some have gone above and beyond by producing hand sanitizer or reorienting their manufacturing facility to produce needed personal protective equipment. School, health and the local government officials have worked tirelessly together to keep us safe and minimize potential spread. Essential workers have been bolstered by community gratitude.
We must all remain vigilant. Now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID-19 will take advantage of our weariness.
We’re all getting tired of hearing the same messages, but I’d rather hear those messages any day than see my family, friends and neighbors sick and in the hospital.
As a health care system, Carilion remains prepared. We have capacity should we experience an influx of patients in need of hospitalization. Moreover, our precautions allow us to continue to see patients safely for regular health care. We are relying on you, however, to help us keep our region safe and healthy.
Lastly as we head into the fall, we’re beginning to face what has been coined the “twin-demic.” Flu and COVID-19 share many of the same symptoms, and our experts are urging everyone to get their flu shot now. Flu shots are here, and they are available at any Carilion primary care or VelocityCare location. They’re also available at Carilion pharmacy locations.
Let’s continue teaming up as a community against the spread of COVID-19 and the flu. Follow the advice of our local experts to keep yourselves, your loved-ones and your neighbors safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.