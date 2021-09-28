Why has a malignant prostate neoplasm become the “Unspoken Cancer,” the cancer that has been shunned by just about everybody?
It’s seldom, if at all, becomes part of a conversation about cancer in general, unlike breast cancer popularized by the “pink ribbon” found on bumper stickers and suit coat lapels. You will never hear about it on the golf course, in church or at dinners. It’s obviously an extremely ultrasensitive subject. No wonder so many listeners back away from the very mention of this disease as if it was contagious. It simply crosses the line in regular conversation, and yet, the death rate for prostate cancer (PC) in the last few years has exceeded that of breast cancer.
Who will give these men support or encourage them? Would it be his doctor? As a rule, no! Would it be a nurse advocate specializing in PC? There are none. Yes, you really are on your own! The medical profession treats these patients’ prostate cancers, saves their lives, but no offer of a rehabilitation and recovery program for even early prostate cancer that could have turned these men around and given them their lives back for which they would have been eternally grateful.
Presently one of seven men (recent records say one in six men) will suffer from PC and its horrendous effects. I was told that impotency and incontinency would probably be a problem. Was that true; was I to believe that? The doctors did their job, but there was not a word about rehabilitation and recovery, just silence. Was I really on my own? My wife and I were determined to beat the odds despite what the doctors told us. On our own, we had a complete recovery but certainly not without a lot of trial and error.
My wife and I were asked to coordinate the church’s prostate support group. We accepted the position right before COVID-19 shut the church down making meetings impossible. My wife and I started a church newsletter for our group right after the church closed, and I completed proton therapy. I promised myself I would keep a daily journal, which I did, no matter what my prospects for recovery would be.
In my research, I found the wives to be more receptive to discussions than their husbands. It seems manhood gets in the way! The husband’s attitude was based on the doctors telling him that more than likely there would be no intimate relationships with his wife in the future, so why try? Could that attitude be partly because of “buyer’s remorse” from a poor choice of treatment? Really! Men just don’t like to fail! Sort of like Edison when he was asked how he discovered the light bulb. He said, “I did discover the light bulb, but I did a thousand ways that didn’t work before we came up with a pretty good bulb.”
Very humble man, but not as humble as Michael Douglas in the movie “The American President,” when he announced in the White House bedroom to his soon to be wife, “I know I’m the most powerful man on earth, but don’t let that confuse you tonight; I’m not sure you should have any high expectations. It’s been a long time.” His fiancé strolled over to him wearing only his long sleeve dress shirt and told him everything will be all right! That’s the answer men who have been through PC treatment need to hear.
Our men’s cancer group has a long history of ministering, supporting, and sharing experiences and different treatment plans going back years, all the while maintaining strict confidentiality of all personal information.
We invite you and your wife to attend our first “meet and greet meeting” Oct. 6, 3-4 p.m., at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta.
May God bless you and yours,
Coordinators for the Men’s Prostate Cancer Support Group
- Dr. James I. Gilbert, III, DDS, FAGD
- Martha W. Gilbert, RN, BS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.