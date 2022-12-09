(Editor’s note: The Wilderness Society, based in Washington, D.C., provided the following comments on the effort to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which plans to travel south of Smith Mountain Lake.)
It’s no secret that the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the proposed fracked gas pipeline that would stretch over 300 miles, gained national attention this year as part of Senator Manchin’s dirty permitting deal. As it currently stands, efforts to attach the permitting deal to must-pass legislation have reached a stalemate. The Mountain Valley Pipeline, however, remains a looming threat to residents throughout West Virginia, North Carolina and Virginia with the only thing stopping the project being federal permits.
On November 17, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management published a notice of intent to issue a new Supplemental Environmental Impact statement (SEIS) on the project, which could allow the project to move forward, despite federal courts twice striking down MVP’s permits and regardless of whether Sen. Manchin’s deal passes. Should the construction of the pipeline proceed, it would irreversibly scar forests, including the Jefferson National Forest, leave waterways full of sediment and expose them (and the people that depend on them) to threats like toxic leaks.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
