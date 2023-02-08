Rep. Morgan Griffith

(Editor’s note: This column is dated Jan. 27.)
The 118th Congress is underway, and committee assignments for the term are just about finalized. A process that is usually pretty routine, committee assignments have gotten some attention over the past couple of years and especially in the past few days. For some, it’s as it was before. For others, not so straightforward.
While I’m thrilled to share the welcome news of retaining my committee and subcommittee memberships and receiving additional responsibilities for this Congress, not everyone received such good news.
Some members, like Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, saw their committee responsibilities diminished.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy decided that he would remove the two members from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, or “Intel” Committee, for the 118th Congress.
Speaker McCarthy spoke with reporters recently explaining his decision to remove Schiff, the former chairman of the Intel Committee, after Schiff falsely claimed for years that he had proof of Russia colluding with former President Trump.
