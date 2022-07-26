There are some people who are simply larger than life. Often, we don’t realize this until they’re gone, but sometimes — if we’re truly fortunate — we recognize this while they’re still with us. I was blessed to grow up in the shadow of a true giant, and I knew it, too. I hope our community understands exactly who and what we lost with the recent passing of Glenn Ayers, the educator, historian, public servant, troubadour, neighbor, and much, much more.
Glenn, his wonderful wife Blu and their son James, have been part of the fabric of my family for as long as I can remember. Glenn’s family and mom’s family grew up as neighbors on Ayers Road in Moneta, so it wasn’t Christmas until Glenn stopped by grandma’s house on Christmas Eve wearing his top hat ringed with tinsel to wish everyone well. From that full arm wave through the open window of his truck to a timely letter of support when I needed a public friend, I have so many memories of Glenn Ayers, but there’s one in particular I’ll never forget:
I was a brand new attorney — so new that I hadn’t even finished fourth grade — when my social studies teacher asked me to defend Virginia’s most famous rebel, Nathaniel Bacon, in a mock trial. Knowing that Glenn taught history and had a law degree, mom asked him if he would be willing to talk to me about my case. Was he ever! Glenn came to our house with a folder full of information on Bacon’s Rebellion and gave me a tutorial both on the rebellion and the American judicial system.
Glenn’s prep helped me build a solid defense that should have led to Bacon’s acquittal. Decades later, Glenn would still laugh with me about the wrongful conviction of Nathaniel Bacon by a Moneta Elementary jury. That elementary school project and Glenn’s passion for it, encouraged me to keep digging, to keep learning, and to advocate for causes I believe to be important.
This would be far from the last project we would collaborate on over the years, but they always came back to two things: our shared passion for education and for local history. I’ll miss my neighbor and mentor who could quote the King James Bible, William Shakespeare, and Henry David Thoreau with nearly equal fluency, and always knew the best way to incorporate their wisdom into a conversation on nearly any topic.
While I never had Glenn as a teacher, at least not in the formal sense, I probably learned more from him throughout my life than I could have ever learned in a classroom. My neighbor Julie Bays, another former student of Glenn’s, said exactly what we all felt: “Mr. Ayers was one of those people I thought would live forever.” The seeds he planted in the minds and hearts of his students over the years will continue growing and flourishing, so in a way, Glenn Ayers will always be with us.
- Jason W. Johnson, Moneta
