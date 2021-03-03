Week 6:
Richmond had some seriously inclement weather last week, with snow, ice and sleet hitting the capital city within a 24-hour period. But because the House is conducting all of its business via Zoom and the Senate only allows senators and Senate staff to be at the Science Museum where they are meeting, bad weather doesn’t cause much of a change in the day-to-day activities of session.
Less concern about conditions outside Capitol Square may sound like a good thing, but it isn’t. Instead, it only further reinforces the isolation from the daily experiences of the eight million Virginians we’re here to represent.
Last year’s 84-day special session was the first conducted during the pandemic. What we learned from holding that remote session, where legislators, delegates in particular, could not meet together, is that the give-and-take, serious discussions and informed debate that normally shape legislation are seriously hindered. Worse, the public is more isolated than ever from their representatives, since even if citizens could travel to Richmond they wouldn’t find most of their elected officials there.
Some legislators, mostly Republicans, have tried to ameliorate the situation. To limit legislative action until the public could fully engage again, we required the Democrats adhere to the 30-days prescribed by the Constitution. Unenthused about having the people weigh in on the extreme-left agenda being enacted, Democrats got Gov. (Ralph) Northam to call a special session so they could stay in session longer. Many Republican delegates, myself included, have spent days in Richmond, interacting directly with our colleagues and staff, and conducting meetings.
