Lake Christian Ministries is grateful for the overwhelming support for the 2021 A Child’s Christmas Program. Donations of warm clothes and toys brought joy to 437 children who live in homes where finances are rarely enough to pay household bills.
The phrase, “It takes a village,” could not be truer when it comes to organizing a program of this magnitude. Participation of our local churches, Trinity, Resurrection, Epworth UMC, Patmos UMC, Bethlehem UMC and businesses and civic groups, Carilion Wellness Center, American National Bank, Mariner’s Landing, Downtown Moneta Antique Mall, Rehab Associates, Westlake and Moneta Libraries, Mama Ann’s, Westlake Auto, Napoli by the Lake, SML Storage, SML Coffeehouse, Sea Tow and area Dollar General stores ensured the program’s success.
These community partners shared angel cards with gifts wishes for each registered child. Community donors purchased clothing and toy wishes with unprecedented generosity. Toy and book collection were conducted at area businesses. Sea Tow collected 1,150 toys thanks to Dollar General customers, Striper Mafia fishers, America’s Boating Club, the Meadows Subdivision and Sea Tow members. A large group of volunteers sorted and prepared children’s gift bags.
On Dec. 18, Santa and volunteers loaded Christmas presents into family cars. Once again, our SML community assured local children that the spirit of Christmas was alive and well for every child. Thank you to everyone who made the 2021 A Child’s Christmas Program an amazing success!
- Lynda Imirie and Dianna Weiner, LCM A Child’s Christmas Co-Chairs
