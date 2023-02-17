Feb. 8
As we wrapped up the fourth week of the 2023 General Assembly, the work began early in the morning and went into the night, as session featured longer committee hearings as we try to work through the final bills proposed by senators before Feb. 7. Known as “crossover,” the 7th is the deadline for the Senate to complete work on the bills filed by senators on the senate side, as the House does the same for bills filed by its membership. Traditionally, the days leading up to crossover are among the longest of session, with debates on bills continuing well into the evenings.
Much of the work that we do here is non-partisan, where both Republicans and Democrats agree on legislation that is good for the commonwealth — the rest of the legislation and debate right now seems to fall mostly along the partisan agenda lines, but each bill is given a fair hearing, no matter what the subject matter.
Since Republicans have the majority in the House and Democrats the majority in the Senate, some anticipate each side will defeat all of the bills passed by the other when they come up for review after crossover. Assuredly, this will happen in many cases. There are strong, principled disagreements between representatives of both parties over major issues. There may be, however, opportunities for compromise that emerge later in the process. Either way, many bills that have recently passed in one chamber, based along party lines, is not likely to find the same successful result in the other chamber over the next few weeks.
