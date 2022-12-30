“As he was setting out on a journey, a man ran up and knelt before him, and asked him, ‘Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?’ Jesus said to him, ‘Why do you call me good? No one is good but God alone. You know the commandments: “You shall not murder; You shall not commit adultery; You shall not steal; You shall not bear false witness; You shall not defraud; Honour your father and mother.”’ He said to him, ‘Teacher, I have kept all these since my youth.’ Jesus, looking at him, loved him and said, ‘You lack one thing; go, sell what you own, and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.’ When he heard this, he was shocked and went away grieving, for he had many possessions.
Then Jesus looked around and said to his disciples, ‘How hard it will be for those who have wealth to enter the kingdom of God!’ And the disciples were perplexed at these words. But Jesus said to them again, ‘Children, how hard it is to enter the kingdom of God! It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God.’ They were greatly astounded and said to one another, ‘Then who can be saved?’ Jesus looked at them and said, ‘For mortals it is impossible, but not for God; for God all things are possible.’” (Mark 10: 17–27)
A rich man was in a state of great stress — “what must I do to inherit eternal life?” he asks Jesus, desperate for an answer. The answer was simple: follow the commandments. In particular, follow those six commandments that govern our relationships with other people. The man insisted that he had followed them since he was young. Jesus looked again at this man, and saw in him that there was still one thing that was keeping him from heaven: his riches and his possessions. When the man heard he would have to give away all he had in order to enter the Kingdom, he was shocked. His countenance fell. He was deeply grieved. He knew he could not do it!
