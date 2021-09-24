I am not troubled by the (The Landing Restaurant owners Bruno and Tiffany) Silva’s decision to close their restaurant to a segment of our population. We are a free country (at least for now), and they can do with their business as they please; however, I am troubled by the fact that they are ignoring the science. The vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and death, and they tell us that they and their employees are fully vaccinated, so who are they protecting by their actions?
I am not troubled by the fact that millions of our fellow citizens have freely chosen to get vaccinated, but I am troubled by businesses (urged on by our government) that are ignoring the science of natural immunity that develops after a COVID-19 infection.
Studies out of Israel as reported in the Israel National News on Aug. 29 (researchers from Maccabi and Tel Aviv University using data from Israel’s Maccabi Health Services) show that natural immunity that develops after SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably better protection against the “Delta Variant” than does two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
