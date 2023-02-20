Feb. 11
As the outdoor temperatures got warmer, the political business of the Virginia General Assembly started to heat up as well. We started considering House bills in the Senate, as they begin to consider ours. And because the House is led by Republicans, and our Senate is Democrat-controlled, much of each side’s partisan priorities will meet the “buzz saw” in the other chamber.
As the last two weeks of the legislative session begins, debates will continue on the many bills left to consider, patience’s will be tested, and tempers may flare a time or two. In fact, tempers flared both in committee and on the floor regarding my bill to protect children from internet pornography, which I will detail in just a bit. And yet despite this partisan divide, both House and Senate will still be able to find some consensus on other legislative proposals (that are not partisan in nature) that will make our commonwealth better. But there is still much to do until we get to that point.
China has been a serious topic of conversation throughout this session, and it is a rare occasion indeed when issues related to foreign affairs even come before the General Assembly. This week, the Senate of Virginia narrowly approved two bills with foreign policy implications. And considering the lead-in to this week’s session was the downing of the Chinese government’s spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, both bills have to do with the activities of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
