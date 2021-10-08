(Editor’s note: Bob Good serves in the U.S. House of Representatives for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. Good is a member of the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee.)
I have often stated that the greatest responsibility of government is the safety and security of its citizens. The federal government is responsible for protecting us from attack or invasion by foreign adversaries, as declared in Article 4, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution.
The Biden Administration is making efforts to facilitate the massive number of illegal aliens crossing our southern border every day — to the tune of 200,000 each and every month. And those are just the ones we happen to catch. It is impossible to reconcile their dereliction of duty with the federal government’s responsibility to protect American citizens.
Illegal immigrants from some 160 countries are entering the interior of the U.S. every day, most recently with some 15,000 illegal aliens setting up camp in Del Rio, Texas. They are being processed toward their inevitable all-expenses paid invitation to stay courtesy of the Biden-Harris Administration. These individuals will further burden our already-taxed social services, education system and health care providers.
In contrast to President Biden, who has apparently never been to the southern border, I have made three trips to the border in my first eight months in office. While there, I have seen firsthand illegal aliens being placed on planes to be flown at taxpayer expense to wherever they desire in the United States, with only a loose promise to appear in court at a date to be set in the future.
The southern border is not our only self-inflicted immigration crisis. It is impossible to have any measure of confidence that the Biden-Harris Administration was ever interested or capable of properly vetting the 120,000 Afghans chaotically evacuated from the Kabul airport.
I recently visited Fort Pickett in Blackstone, Virginia, where approximately 6,000 Afghans are being held after being evacuated from Kabul and paroled into our country. The U.S. Military, State Department, Homeland Security and ICE staff who hosted the visit, failed to provide specific information regarding the makeup of these Afghans. They could not tell me how many met the federally required standard of providing direct support to U.S. operations in Afghanistan.
