With just over a week remaining until the House must complete work on the bills submitted by delegates, we are in the middle of what is — by necessity — a very productive part of the General Assembly session. For me, it was particularly so as several of the bills I’ve submitted were either approved by the House or are headed to the House floor for consideration.
Tax conformity is not a topic likely to generate a story in the local evening news or a front page headline in the newspaper. But, it is an issue that affects everyone who has to pay state income tax. Almost every year, the General Assembly has to pass a bill that aligns its tax code with changes made at the federal level. This is referred to as “conformity.”
I am carrying the House version of the bill to “conform” our tax code, House Bill 971. When then-governor (Ralph) Northam introduced his budget late last year, his proposal for conformity was not particularly generous for businesses that utilized the federal government’s Payroll Protection Plan (PPP) loans, making most of the proceeds from those loans, which are not taxed at the federal level, subject to state taxation. My version exempts the first $1 million of PPP loans, which is good news for Virginia’s small businesses.
House Bill 971, supported by Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin, does not penalize businesses for having utilized a federal program they were urged to take in order to keep people employed during COVID lockdowns. Despite being a stumbling block during last year’s budget negotiations, my legislation was approved by a vote of 100 to 0 this year.
Since the enactment of Obamacare, health insurance — and its costs — has been a significant dividing line between Republican and Democrat elected officials. Beginning during the term of Gov. (Terry) McAuliffe, legislators introduced measures that would have allowed affiliated groups and businesses to join together to offer insurance policies at a reduced for their members. For smaller businesses, this measure is especially critical, as it is one of the only ways they can offer employees affordable health insurance — instead of sending them out to the high premium and deductibles inherent in plans offered through the exchange.
