Our world is at war.
No, we are not at war with Russia or China or Iran, but we are at war with a virus.
During World War II, our citizens were asked to make sacrifices and do without many things that they normally had access to. They did it for the good of the country.
Today, our citizens are asked to limit the numbers of their groups as they gather and to social distance and to wear masks. And believe me, I do not like it. I am tired of it and wish I could be free to stand shoulder to shoulder with my friends and sing at the top of my lungs. But, I am wearing my mask and trying to obey the guidelines about gatherings because I do not want to contract the COVID-19 virus, and I do not want to be responsible for exposing anyone with whom I come in contact.
I know that the people who came to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting on Monday, Nov. 23, are frustrated. I know that they feel that their Constitutional rights are being violated.
As I watched the video, I noticed a county deputy wearing a mask and standing near the group of largely unmasked persons, and I was frightened for his health. I hope that the mask he was wearing was sufficient to protect him. I hope that the people who were there will come to realize that by not wearing their mask and not keeping their distance, they are infringing upon the rights of those people who must be near them.
Hopefully, there will come a time that we will be able to return to a more normal way of life. But we all need to be aware that there are people dying all over the world who will not be around to enjoy that normalcy.
Virginia has had many cases of COVID-19, but if you look at the statistics, our per capita numbers are not nearly as large as some of the other states. It would be wonderful if we could keep those numbers down as we go into winter.
Hopefully the numbers will go down worldwide and we will not have huge increases in hospitalizations and deaths. Until then, I implore everyone to be patient and trust the advice of the doctors who are experienced in disease control. They, and our governor, are trying to keep us healthy and alive.
- Sandra Richardson, Moneta
