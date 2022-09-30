The Lake Christian Ministries’ staff and volunteers thank the SML community for once again stepping forward to make a difference for vulnerable families in the lake community. The 2022 SML Walk to End Poverty, held Sept. 19, was a huge success, generating $53,577 for LCM services and another $45,000 for a critical facilities expansion. Total funds raised by the 2022 Walk were $98,577 — the most ever generated by this event!
This year, needs have been 90 percent higher than in the past two years, and 42 percent of the families who have come to LCM for services are doing so for the first time. Funds generated will assist the growing number of families who have been severely impacted by an extended pandemic and high inflation. Teams from schools, civic groups, neighborhoods, churches and businesses answered sponsor and volunteer challenges to make a difference for local families struggling with poverty.
Event sponsors Capps Home Building Center, two anonymous supporters and supporting sponsors Haywood’s Jewelers, Body Shoppe Fitness, Centra, Gilbert Law, American National Bank, Southside Electric Cooperative and Coley Law provided dollar-for-dollar matching funds for the first $30,000 donated. An anonymous LCM volunteer also issued a $15,000 challenge to other volunteers who met and significantly exceeded that challenge.
We look forward to next year’s Walk to End Poverty and hope all everyone will be back to once again help impact poverty in the SML community.
With deepest appreciation,
- Jane Winters, executive director, Lake Christian Ministries
