SMLA, Mariners Landing and APCO join to create a demonstration buffer garden
What is a buffer garden? Why do you need one? What plants should be used? What does it cost?
For years, the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) and Appalachian Power Company (APCO) have touted the attributes of buffer gardens along shorelines for their ability to impede the flow of fertilizer, pollutants and sediment runoff into SML. Yet, many of our residents don’t appreciate what a buffer garden can do, what one looks like or how it is designed.
SMLA’s Buffer Landscaping Advisory Support Teams visit about 25 properties each year to offer free advice about buffer gardens and suggest opportunities to “slow the flow.” These visits are praised highly, but SMLA needed a visible, open-to-the-public demonstration garden site to better illustrate buffer gardens and educate our waterfront residents.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.