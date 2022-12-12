I had finally reached the third grade after much difficulty. Our teacher was hard, and to think she was issuing homework. It’s not enough to sit for several hours a day, but now our free time?
I had achieved the rank of assistant school crossing guard. I wore a white cross. My position was to assembly and hold people until the older crossing guard in yellow said it was clear to cross the street. Then we were allowed to walk with our bikes.
My honored position allowed me to speak to the pretty girls. My eye caught a very pretty girl, Joye. She was pleasant and beautiful with golden hair that when the sun hits it, my heart stops. A week passed. I asked her if I could walk her home. A nice walk. We talked nonstop to her home. She gave me her phone number. I guess I made an impression.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.