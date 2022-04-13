As a new recreational boater on Smith Mountain Lake (or any other body of water), a good first step is to purchase a map or chart of the waters you are about to explore. At SML, free maps are available in red racks at several shopping centers; official marine charts can be purchased at the SMLA (Smith Mountain Lake Association) office beneath/behind the Discovery Shop.
Before arriving at the lake, get familiar with the chart and mark locations of importance to you. Start by clearly marking your ramp or other starting point. Then note other prominent reference points such as bridges, parks, fueling locations (most marinas) and available food service. Also important: Observe and understand the lake’s system of lateral and regulatory signs markers.
Pole-mounted lateral markers on SML begin near the mouth of each river or creek; numbers increase
