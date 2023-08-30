‘Don’t knock it until you try it.’ It’s a commonly used phrase in our culture. But like anything else, there’s often more to it. It gets followed up with phrases like, ‘Well, it looks easy enough” and ‘If you can do it, so can I.’ And there are always opinions. Back seat drivers. Monday morning quarterbacks. The list goes on.
This story might seem like it has a lot of layers, but it’s not that complicated – not when there’s clarification. So, to set the record straight from the beginning, this story is about one man’s path. It’s a story about Ron Krauklis’ path. It begins when he began serving in the US Army decades ago. It touches on life in the military. On finding the right lane in life that fits. On learning. On growing. On serving.
It also touches on a hot topic button that spans across our entire society: firearms. Firearms safety and responsibility, in fact. Krauklis knows a lot of about it – both from his experience in service and in the path he chose following his military service. Krauklis is an expert. He’s a contributor to the community on many levels. He’s a teacher. He knows what he is talking about. His perspective matters.
Krauklis is from Pekin, Il, but he has lived in Appomattox since 2007 when he and his wife relocated to the area to be closer to family. He entered the military at a young age – in Illinois. He started out serving six years enlisted service. He took the path to become a military police officer. Krauklis met his wife in the military. Gloria is a retired Veteran and an instructor at Black Target Firearms Training and Supply. Krauklis served a total of 21 years at stateside posts in South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas and Louisiana. He also served abroad.
Krauklis knows about guns. He knows gun control is about the person. It’s about the person being in control. It’s about understanding what it means to own a gun. He understands how a gun operates. He knows how to use it responsibly. He knows what being respectful of a gun’s purpose means. He knows all of this from experience – both from service in the military as a military police officer. He’s owned Black Target Firearms Training and Supply, located in Appomattox, since 2017. The word, “training” comes first in the name of his business. It’s on purpose. This is why, in Krauklis’ words.
“Gun training makes up the majority of our business,” said Krauklis. “Yes, we offer gun supplies, but our first focus is on teaching people how to use a gun – the right way – before supplies come into play.
Having a better understanding of what gun control means could help clear up the picture for the controversial issues that spawn from these two words. Learning essential firearm safety is the starting point. It’s just like driving a vehicle or flying an airplane. It takes practice and a willingness to learn first, before taking the open road. The message isn’t complicated. Be responsible. That’s Krauklis’ message. It’s the point.
Krauklis said that an average concealed weapons class lasts from four hours to a couple of days, depending on a person’s ability and understanding of the firearm. “We do not teach time,” said Krauklis. “It’s a basic pistol class. We teach how to take a gun apart, clean it, assemble it, load and unload it. Afterwards, we go onto the range. We go over pistol grip, how to carry a weapon, safety features, aim, firing and proper carrying.”
Black Target Firearms Training and Supply offers an indoor laser range where weapons are not fired. It’s practice before going to an actual range. “In our training classes, participating in the indoor laser range is a requirement. We will spend as much time as a client wants on an outdoor range to further develop his or her skills.”
Krauklis said that Virginia doesn’t require firing at a range be completed to obtain a concealed weapon license. “At least 95 percent of our customers do continue on to an outdoor range,” said Krauklis. “We highly encourage it.”
In addition to his family business, Krauklis is also active in the American Legion, Post #104, in Appomattox. He has served as a past commander for #104. He’s now the 10th District Commander, with responsibilities over 10 local legions, including Appomattox, Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake, Alta Vista, Madison Heights, Brookneal, Dillwyn, Cumberland, Nelson County and Bedford.
Krauklis became 10th District Commander at age 55, making him one of the youngest in Virginia. He is now serving his third year as the 10th District Commander. In his position as district commander, one of his focuses is on increasing veteran membership, especially among the younger generation. “During the Vietnam era and before, people understood the value of being in organizations,” said Krauklis. “For the younger generations, their organization is their phone. For them, understanding the benefits of being in an organization, whether it’s the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars, is important. If you served in the military, were honorably discharged, or served over seas and honorably discharged, there are resources that are available to help you.”
