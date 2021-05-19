Smith Mountain Lake is a wonderful resource enjoyed by e3 homeowners, vacationers and recreationists for boating, swimming, kayaking, fishing, fishing tournaments and more. The beauty and pristine quality of SML significantly contributes to the economy of the area.
Your septic system, if near to the lake or the tributaries that feed into the lake, can impact the quality of the lake water. If not maintained, septic systems can contribute to pollution of the water that you enjoy.
Property owners should become familiar with the type of septic system on their property, inspecting it frequently and maintaining it properly, to help themselves from a health and financial perspective. This will help keep the lake from negative septic impacts. Failed systems not only pollute, but they are costly to repair or replace.
Not familiar with septic systems? Septic systems are underground wastewater treatment structures, commonly used in rural areas without centralized sewer systems. A majority of homes on SML rely on septic systems. They use a combination of nature and proven technology to treat wastewater from household plumbing.
A typical septic system consists of a septic tank and a soil absorption drain field. The septic tank digests organic matter and separates floatable matter (e.g., oils and grease) and solids from the wastewater. Soil-based systems discharge the liquid (known as effluent) from the septic tank into a series of perforated pipes buried in a leach field, chambers, or other special units designed to slowly release the effluent into the soil. There are other types of systems in Virginia, including a septic tank, conventional system, aerobic treatment unit, and alternative system.
Many homeowners are not familiar with septic systems, or even if somewhat familiar, they may not be familiar with the type of system on their property nor what should be done to maintain it. Future SMLA septic articles will provide more information on different types of septic systems.
Be septic smart
Property owners can help keep septic systems operating properly by following these simple steps:
• Think at the sink – What goes down the drain has a BIG impact on your septic system. Keep solids from going down the drain and keep chemicals out. Don’t pour chemicals like paint down the drain. Call a plumber to remove clogs rather than pouring drain openers into your plumbing system. Eliminate or reduce garbage disposal use to cut down the amount of fats, grease and solids that enter the septic system and potentially clog the drain field.
• Use water efficiently – The less water you use, the less your septic system must work. Stagger the use of appliances, and repair leaks in the home
• Shield your field – Tree and shrub roots, cars and livestock can damage your septic tank and drain field.
• Know your septic system type – Some alternative sewage systems require a minimum amount of flow to operate properly. For more information, go to www.epa.gov/watersense. If you have an alternative onsite sewage system, discuss impacts that low flow or intermittent use might have on your system with your operator.
Call to action: Membership and charitable donations support the good work of SMLA, so we need your help to continue our mission to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation. Please visit our website for more information on the work that SMLA performs or how you can support our continued efforts at www.smlassociation.org. It is our best and most efficient insurance for maintaining our property values and preserving our treasure – The Jewel of the Blue Ridge.
