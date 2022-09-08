Properly operating septic systems take the waste from your home, break it down and purify it. That includes everything you flush down your toilet and drain down your kitchen and bathroom sinks, shower and tub, and dish and clothes washer.
The system filters bacteria and bad pathogens and then returns the purified water back into the groundwater system. When you live near the lake or tributaries that feed into the lake, your septic system can have a negative effect on the purity of the lake water if not functioning properly.
If your experience is with public sewage systems and now you have a septic system, take time to learn about it. Ignoring your system can lead to malfunction and costly repairs or replacement.
