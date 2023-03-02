Rep. Morgan Griffith

Feb. 24
Legislation I Have Filed So Far
I have hit the ground running in the new legislative session of Congress and will review a part of my agenda today. Obviously, over the two years of this Congress, I will introduce more bills to best represent the people of the 9th Congressional District.
Second Amendment
Last month, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) finalized a rule to expand the definition of “short-barreled rifles,” or barrels of less than 16 inches, to include any and every pistol that has an arm brace affixed to it. This arbitrary definition unfairly penalizes competitive shooters and pistol enthusiasts generally.
To counteract this invasive final rule, I have introduced the Home Defense and Competitive Shooting Act, H.R.173, to remove all short-barreled rifle registration requirements under the National Firearms Act (NFA) of 1934.
I have also introduced legislation, H.R.168, to more comprehensively address interstate transportation of firearms or ammunition. My legislation allows individuals to securely transport a firearm or ammunition between two places (e.g., states) where it is legal to possess, carry or transport a firearm, without fear of being harassed by an anti-second amendment city.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.