Senator Bill Stanley

(Editor’s note: This column is dated Jan. 31.)
Today marks one week until the 2023 General Assembly’s Crossover Deadline when each chamber must finish work on the vast majority of bills from their own chamber. The Virginia Senate is moving at a slower than usual pace with 435 bills still in committee that must pass the full Senate by next Tuesday or automatically die. If you still have not taken our 2023 legislative survey yet, please do so as I obviously still have hundreds of more bills to consider and vote on.
Fully Eliminating the Grocery Tax
In the 1970s, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Henry Howell campaigned on eliminating the Virginia grocery tax created by a Democratic governor and Democratic legislative super majorities in 1966. In the intervening years, countless Democratic legislators have been elected to the General Assembly pledging to eliminating the grocery tax. Four Democratic “trifectas” and seven Democratic governors later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the final version House Bill 90 brought forward in 2022 by Del. Joe McNamara and myself that eliminated the state portion of the grocery tax.
Del. McNamara and I advocated full repeal of the grocery tax with backfill for the localities, and the House of Delegates voted on a bipartisan landslide of 88-1 to do just that, but Senate blocked the full repeal. Del. McNamara and I respectively brought Senate Bill 850 and HB1484 this year to finish the job and fully repeal the grocery tax with a backfill for localities.
My SB850 was defeated by the Democratic supermajority on the Senate Finance Committee, but thankfully HB1484 advanced from the House Finance Committee. I remain cautiously optimistic that the General Assembly will do the right thing and fully repeal the grocery tax while keeping localities whole.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.