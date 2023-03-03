(Editor’s note: Gary Evans writes works of fiction.)
I have chosen to wear a nice suit to work today. We have a meeting with an architect and a general contractor at 1 p.m. in Northern Virginia. I am submitting our proposal drawing for the curtain wall on a new building in Tyson’s Corner.
It looks as though it might snow today, and traffic will be bad, especially the ride home to Annapolis. It could take several hours due to wrecks and very slow moving traffic. Snow slows everything to a crawl.
I have finished my early meetings with my project managers and reviewed an estimate that has to be submitted by the close of business today. It is for a new building for the AOL campus.
So far, it’s been a quiet morning. I am finishing my second cup of coffee when the phone rings. It’s a field foreman.
“We have a problem, I need you at the job site,” the field foreman said.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.