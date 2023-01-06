(Editor’s note: This is a work of fiction.)
My mistake was trusting my friends. Saturday afternoon, we stole a 1929 Black Ford Sedan and purchased some beer for a joy ride. Our plan was to return the car within the hour.
We needed gas and stopped at a small country gas station. Bob went in the store to pay for the gas, but instead, Bob robbed the clerk and shot him dead. He came out, slowly filled the car and told the three of us, “We have a problem!” Mike, Carl and myself were trapped.
It’s hot and sticky in the back woods of Southern Texas, and the 1929 Ford was fast and fun to drive. We were scared and confused. We drove east, only stopping for gas and food, crossing the Mississippi River at Natchez. We found a small roadside motel, not sure what to do next. Being only 19, our minds and hearts were racing. What have we done? We will stay put for a few days, working on a plan.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.