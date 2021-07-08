On behalf of Lyrics on the Lake and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, we would like to publicly thank all the sponsors, venues, host families, songwriters, volunteers and especially the attendees and the communities in Franklin, Bedford and surrounding counties for all their hard work and generosity in making the 2021 Songwriters Festival so successful. Thanks are also due to all the media outlets that helped raise awareness of this charity event.
The Smith Mountain Lake community works hard each year to bring these talented songwriters to the area, not only for quality entertainment, but also to raise funds to benefit our community’s children who need critical hospital care, through the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg. We are grateful for your hard work, dedication and generosity, and look forward to next year’s festival.
Sincerely,
C. Brent Jones, Media Coordinator, Lyrics on the Lake
