Feb. 20
With just one week remaining in the 2023 General Assembly session, legislative action on bills was brisk this week. Legislators filed just over 1,900 bills this session. Just over 1,100 made it through to crossover. Significantly fewer than that number will make their way to Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin’s desk for his input.
I am encouraged by the progress of the bills I filed this year. Of the 14 bills I introduced this session, the House passed eleven by the crossover deadline. Of those bills, four have already been approved by the Senate and will be headed to Gov. (Glenn) Youngkin. The rest are continuing through the process.
Here’s a brief description of my bills, categorized by where they are in the process:
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.