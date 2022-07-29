The Smith Mountain Lake Association announced the completion of the fourth week of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Monitoring program. The results of this testing continue to indicate a clean, healthy lake.
Bacterial Sampling
The fourth round of bacterial testing around the lake for the summer was conducted on July 5. All fourteen locations tested satisfied the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) standard for recreational waters. The only testing to find significant bacteria in the past two years occurred on May 24 of this year, immediately following a period of unusually heavy rains.
Water Clarity
Water clarity in the lake declined slightly in the week ending July 9. Measured by a metric known as Secchi depth, the average across all 84 sites in the lake was 1.99 meters, compared to 2.06 meters during the previous sampling period. It is typical to see water clarity diminish somewhat during the summer months as the lake warms and boar traffic increases. This year’s readings are consistent with the long-term averages over the past 20 years.
Chlorophyll-a and Phosphorous
Concentrations of Chlorophyll-a (an indication of algae growth in the lake) and Phosphorous (an indication of the amount of unwanted nutrients in the lake) are measured by the Ferrum College Water Quality Lab, based on water samples collected by our citizen volunteers. The average Chlorophyll-a concentration has decreased to 3.35 parts per billion (ppb) compared to an average of 7.04 ppb during the previous sampling period. This is well below what we typically see at this time of year, though it is not unusual for this number to fluctuate throughout the summer.
Analysis of Phosphorous levels has not yet been completed for the current period. The results from the first three sampling periods of this year have been in line with the long-term averages.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.