Senator David Suetterlein

Feb. 11
Dear Friends,
Tuesday marked the 2023 General Assembly’s crossover deadline when each chamber must finish work on the vast majority of bills from their own chamber. Between Monday and Tuesday, the Virginia Senate considered 187 bills, confirmation of 1,177 gubernatorial appointments spread out over five confirmation resolutions, six other resolutions, and four proposed constitutional amendments.
On Wednesday, most Senate committees started hearing House bills, and on Friday the Senate passed fifteen House bills — including three from Del. Joe McNamara to make Virginia’s tax system more favorable to taxpayers.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.