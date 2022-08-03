As the sun rises over the breaking waves, the sandpipers are scurrying around, looking for small bites of food.
The night and waves have washed ashore and exposed new shells for those who walk the early hours in search of a new day, a new beginning … the footprints are new and wash away with each step.
As you progress, the sun warms your body, and wind on your face excites you to the coming of the day.
You progress by the few with metal detectors, searching for yesterday’s lost objects; you can’t help but wonder what treasures they may find that yesterday were so valuable to others …
As you complete the miles of your southern walk, it’s time to turn around and continue back north. As you progress, you start to notice the sunbathers setting up camp with their chairs, tents and other shading devices, coolers and sun lotion for the day.
The early fishermen are setting up their rigs with various baits in hopes of catching dinner and maybe a few beers.
The beach is an experience to be enjoyed by all.
