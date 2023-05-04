As I sit alone on an Alaskan river bank the water is rushing by. Bald eagles are flying around. There is no sound but the rushing clear river. The air is cool, and I can hear my heartbeat.
It’s been ten years since I retired from the Air Force, my wife and I have explored so many paths and have taken so many twisting turns in life. My wife saw me through so many events and tours of duty, she said we were not to be. It was extremely hard on both of us. With no children the decision was easier but with so many regrets.
I have chosen to be a bush pilot in the Alaskan back country, leading wildness fishing and tours. I purchased a Beaver, Canadian DHC-2 with a range of 450 miles. This float plane with retractable wheels which can be fitted with skis we can land anywhere,
My partner and I are now in our third year, and the demand is increasing , so we have reserved the rights to land at over fifty sites in the Alaskan outback, proving world class fishing. The support business is thriving during our short five-month season. Everyone is enjoying a piece of the tourist action. It’s good times.
The plane can accommodate up to six passengers and 1,500 pounds of gear. It has 450 horsepower and can get up to speeds of 155 mph. its not fast, but it’s one of the most reliable float planes available.
My next charter is three couples fishing in three different spots, so tents and camping gear is required. I have hired an additional plane and a chef to make this an outstanding contract, one to remember.
After collecting our clients in Fairbanks, we have a two-hour flight to the first camp site. We circle and choose a landing spot in calm waters with protection from winds. The chase plane lands within a few minutes. Our camp is established, firewood collected, and tents pitched. Now we are settling down to enjoy small talk and some dinner. Tomorrow, we fish.
We awaken and the river is already running fast. The clients are dressed in waders and ready to start fly fishing. They each carry a 9 foot bamboo rods and oyster reels, in my opinion the best on the market. I give a few safety instructions and the catch and release requirements for undersized fish and tell them to watch their footing. This river is running with several species of salmon, some as large as twenty pounds.
The clients are set a hundred yards apart, wading into the river to start casting. The fish are everywhere and hungry. They are happy catching fish, so I announce we only want enough for dinner. We will be catching fish all week.
As the day is ending, we return to camp for Marine showers, very cold and quick, the women are not thrilled with this part of the adventure. The fires are lit, and we can feel the feel the warmth of the flames as we return to life after our showers. The chef is preparing the salmon grilled with seasoning and some local vegetables. We take seats around the fire for warmth and the sun is slowly setting. The meal is to die for.
The stars are lighting up the night sky, off in the distance we can see the light show of the northern lights. We are also able to identify a few of the constellations. The warm fire and the wine are relaxing. The wives are starting to enjoy the adventure even though, they had reservations. The wives are city girls from Dallas. This type of trip is way beyond their comfort zone, but they are enjoying the beautiful scenery, weather and excitement of fishing.
We break camp and pack up 30 pounds of cleaned fish. Our next camp is more remote, wildlife with snowcapped mountains and meadows of flowers. Nature is so beautiful.
This river is faster and concerning, so we need to find some back water to protect or clients and planes. We land behind a bank of fallen trees where the water is slower, and we can anchor the planes and establish a suitable camp site.
As we fish these less traveled rivers, away from sounds of cities and everyday life, we notice we are one with nature. The carrier of this though expands the sounds of silence which is welcoming. The clients caught at least ten fish each, and they end the day with smiles and laughter.
As the morning breaks, we are changing camps again and flying 120 miles, to one of our best fishing spots. As we fly through mountains covered in snow reaching over 11,000 feet, we can see sheep on the rocky cliffs below. The beauty of seeing these sure footed creatures is adding to the experience. Someone spots a bear, so we circle back to get a closer look and take some pictures.
Landing at a new camp site is full of excitement and promise. This will finally allow us to relax. The new camp is established at the bank of new river. This is a wide, shallow river which is only about 20 inches deep and very easy to fish. We will spend our last two days here.
The clients are having a great time and already taking about booking another trip in two years. The excitement is abounding with everyone. This is the time we will catch all the fish they want to take home to enjoy at another time.
It is so important to me to please people and provide a service thar creates so many memories.
