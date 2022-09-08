Since the 2013 introduction of 5,700 grass carp in Smith Mountain Lake to reduce the impact of invasive weeds, the lake has been completely devoid of submerged aquatic vegetation. The carp not only consumed their favorite food — the invasive hydrilla weeds that clogged coves and precluded safe swimming and boating — but after eating the hydrilla, they also consumed ALL vegetation in the lake.
Fishermen have often voiced their concern that our fish habitat has been seriously impacted. While the fish population continues to be excellent, vegetation, indeed, makes the prospect of catching fish much better as it serves as a hideout for them waiting for bait to “swim” by on the border of the vegetation.
The Smith Mountain Lake Association received a grant from Appalachian Power Company to design and plant a buffer garden on the fifth tee box at Mariners Landing. Award of the grant required SMLA to plant underwater vegetation in the area to promote fish habitat. While the buffer garden pilot project is in
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.