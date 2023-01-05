Senator David Suetterlein

Dear Friends,
The Suetterleins enjoyed a great Christmas celebration, and I hope you also had a joyful holiday.
The 2023 General Assembly session will convene on Jan. 11, and I would appreciate if you would take a few minutes to take my brief legislative survey (https://forms.gle/ri9QZoAtqtzJEPLX7). Please also share the survey with your friends and neighbors so I can best serve our community.
The end-of-year campaign finance deadline is also quickly approaching. This campaign finance report is an important political milestone that will affect several campaign decisions. Please contribute before the deadline if you support my efforts and are financially able.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve our commonwealth in the Virginia Senate.
Sincerely,
David Suetterlein
