“How long, O LORD? Will you forget me for ever?
How long will you hide your face from me?
How long must I bear pain in my soul,
and have sorrow in my heart all day long?
How long shall my enemy be exalted over me?
Consider and answer me, O LORD my God!
Give light to my eyes, or I will sleep the sleep of death,
and my enemy will say, ‘I have prevailed’;
my foes will rejoice because I am shaken.”
Psalm 13:1-4
Have you ever poured out your soul to God the way that David does in Psalm 13? We may not know the cause of David’s despair, but we can certainly recognize the crying out of one who feels that he has been deserted by God. Hopeless, depressed, despairing.
The psalmist feels an alienation from God, a gut wrenching feeling that in the middle of all his struggle and affliction, God has forgotten him, turned his face from him. David is unsettled in his deepest being by what he interprets as God’s lack of interest. Where are God’s blessings of grace and peace and protection?
Wracked with fear and despair, overwhelmed with sorrow, David cries out four times, “How long?”
How Long O Lord? Will you forget me forever?
How Long will you hide your face from me?
How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and every day have sorrow in my heart?
How long will my enemy triumph over me?
