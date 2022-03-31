Boating season is here. Let’s look at some suggestions to make your first launch of the season memorable for fun, not frustration or incident.
Starting with your trailer:
• Inspect your wheel bearings for dirt, rust and weather exposure damage. Freshen bearing grease as needed.
• Check your brakes if applicable. The braking system on a trailer requires periodic inspection and service, just as does your towing vehicle. Most auto service centers will provide this service.
• Make sure all lights are operable. Get a helper to observe brake light functioning.
