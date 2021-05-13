Being prepared for each time you are out on the water will give you peace of mind, make you a better boater, and assure a more enjoyable boating experience.
Check to be sure your bilge drain plug is in place. Boat yards will sometimes remove your drain plug during servicing to keep water from collecting in the bilge and adding weight that could damage your trailer. Most boatyards leave it up to the owner to re-install the plug before launching. Or, you may have removed the plug after your last trip. Keep a spare plug in your toolbox just in case one goes missing.
Top your boat off with fuel before leaving for an (extended) outing. Notice the position of your fuel gauge before the top-off — that will let you calculate how much fuel you have left when the gauge is at that level. There are very few accurate fuel gauges on boats, and they tend to stop working without warning. Many of Sea Tow’s “insufficient fuel” assists are to boats with gauges showing a half tank or more of fuel remains.
Be sure your navigation lights are working even if you don’t plan to boat at night. You could lose track of time at a restaurant, etc., or break down and end up being out after dark. If you have lost power at night, keep your navigation lights on. If your battery is dead, use a flashlight/spot light to let approaching boaters know your position.
