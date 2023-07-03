The story about the doors

Doors or gates through the ages were used to keep enemies out and to protect those inside, the battles of the dark ages always centered around seizing a castle which required taking down huge thick wooden doors, by all means at hand. Seige towers were rolled forward with a long tree trunk hung by ropes used as a battering ram, fires were set, the men in the castle would drop heavy stones and pour boiling tar on the attackers, but it was only a matter of time until the gates were breached.
Today we have developed blast doors, forced entry which protect our families and loved ones, even to the point of blast and bullet proofing our vehicles. Doors have always been a sense of protection, they are made of various products wood, glass, steel or bronze, hinged in numerous methods to move them for entrance into a building or structure.
They are important elements in our daily lives, they are architectural features that add embellishments to buildings and homes, just like your eyes which are windows into your soul, doors are the first impression once opened we are allowed to view a glimpse into your life.
We use the phrase door in many ways, to describe a meeting behind closed doors, what happens behind closed doors stays behind those doors, elevators, restrooms, shower doors, sometimes we just want to be alone with our thoughts, maybe to study or watch TV. We take them for granite but are a necessity, the greatest functions are privacy , protection and weather.
It early times the poor’s homes had thatched roofs dirt floors which were covered in thatch straw, at some point a plank was laid across the opening to contain the thatch and attempt to slow water from entry, this came to be known as a threshold or to hold the thatch. Now we have the custom of carrying the bride across the threshold.
Submarines could not exist without doors, all waterproof to depths of 800 feet, the hatch on the conning tower to allow the men access to the tower and deck. The torpedo tubes inner and outer doors, the escape hatches used by the Seal teams, the tubes in the forest were the nukes are on ready, their doors open with extreme force tubes fill with water as they are launched and resealed. Space flight has the same needs with air locks to maintain pressure before opening to the open space.
The next time you reach for a doorknob, or the door handle of your vehicle think about the doors in your life, not to just function as entering something but as opening the door to a friendship or relationship. Doors are a major part of our daily lives.
