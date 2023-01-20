The General Assembly is back in session. We convened on Wednesday (Jan. 11), beginning what is commonly referred to as the “short session,” meaning it will last 46 days instead of 60.
When we convened one year ago, we were in the waning days of the (Ralph) Northam Administration, with Republican lawmakers excitedly awaiting the inauguration of Glenn Youngkin. This year, it was Gov. Youngkin who kicked off the session on opening day, delivering his first State of the Commonwealth Address.
Thinking back, it’s hard to fathom the breadth and depth of the changes that have taken place in just a year. From the end of mask mandates in schools, to the elimination of the grocery tax, to the prohibition on unending “states of emergency,” eliminating the backlog of unemployment claims and reforming a very poorly run Unemployment Agency, Gov. Youngkin has produced a lot of change in a single year.
When he addressed delegates and senators on Wednesday, he made it abundantly clear he has no intention of coasting through his sophomore year as governor. Governor Youngkin unveiled an ambitious and far-reaching agenda, detailing his new proposals to make Virginia a better place to live.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Support local journalism by subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the e-edition version. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the print issue or the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.