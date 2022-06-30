Happy summer! (Two weeks ago) my family came to Richmond with me for the General Assembly’s robust special session meeting.
Over that weekend I enjoyed Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebrations in Christiansburg, at Eureka Park in Roanoke, and at Salem Memorial Ball Park. I also appreciated the opportunity to attend a beautiful worship service in memory of longtime Republican volunteer Libby Beamer. She played many important roles in Southwest Virginia, but I knew her best and am especially appreciative of the widely attended luncheons she organized that regularly brought leading political figures to our region’s citizens.
On Monday (June 20), I enjoyed an enthusiastic rapid fire Q and A with Boys State at Radford in the morning and a legislative forum hosted by the Montgomery GOP that evening. On Tuesday (June 21), Del. Joe McNamara and I got to talk with a few hundred voters during the 13 hours the polls were open for the Sixth Congressional District Primary.
