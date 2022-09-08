As our young minds reach 14, we focus on being able to drive and freedom … only we have to do the necessary steps to reach this youth right of passage.
We are reminded we have to be 16 with student driving classes completed — oh, the wait. We are in continued discussions with our parents (insurance) on what we are going to get: a hand-me-down, used or new vehicle? Sometimes it is tied to grades, which is in our control. So sad; no promise.
Now the wants, desires and planning are circling overhead. What will we get? This is different between those with pockets and those without … we think it’s unfair.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.