In response to the article on the decision to require proof of full vaccination for inside diners at The Landing Restaurant (Sept. 1 issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle):
Kudos to Tiffany and Bruno Silva for their decision, which will keep their family of employees and their families safe from the resurgence of COVID.
In reality I’m sure it was a no-brainer. After all, if one diner comes in sick, he initially exposes 3-4 waitstaff. After management learns of this days later, more staff would be exposed to COVID. The restaurant has to close for at least two weeks.
That’s about 25 employees without a paycheck and tips for at least two weeks.
That’s refrigerators full of fresh produce that cannot be used and must be disposed of.
That’s a business without two weeks of revenue — at least.
And the family and friends of that sick diner will have to go through weeks of quarantine, no paychecks or school. And worse, a possible life-threatening illness. So you see? It snowballs.
So again, kudos, Silvas! We support your decision 101 percent.
We will be dining with you soon.
Oh, and to the person who said they wouldn’t come back because of having to have a “medical procedure” to dine at this gem, thank you! I doubt you will be missed.
Most sincerely,
Jerry Clapper, Moneta
