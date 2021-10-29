Let me tell you about the Jason Johnson my husband Chris and I know and love.
Remember when I led our community to save Moneta Elementary from being closed? Do you know who asked me to join forces with Body Camp Elementary? Jason Johnson, school board representative. I didn’t have to because what reason did I have to keep the other school open? I had a dear, caring friend teaching me the value of being better together. We fought a good hard fight to keep both schools open!
Do you remember when school board representative Jason Johnson voted to keep Body Camp Elementary school open? I do.
Does anyone remember when he worked a full time job, and any time I asked him to come volunteer to make all Moneta Elementary School teachers pancakes for breakfast at 6:30 a.m.? I do.
Does anyone remember all the times he was invited to EastLake Community Church as a representative and he showed? I do.
Do you guys remember all of the times Jason Johnson was invited into all of the classrooms to read to children? I do.
Do you know that a donation was made to a private school, and Jason personally stopped by my home to give money to support not just public schools but all schools in Bedford County? I do.
Jason is a true friend who cares about your kids. Jason is such a big supporter of everyone and anyone in our community. He will surely get our vote this year. Give him yours also and be #bettertogether for the sake of Bedford County!
- Jess Chattin, Moneta
