Thank you Bedford County Board of Supervisors.
On behalf of the all the deputies of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to personally thank the Bedford County Board of Supervisors for your support of a pay raise for current deputies, as well as raising the starting pay for newly hired deputies.
I would also like to thank the board for your commitment to addressing pay compression within the sheriff’s office. The deputies recognize that we are lucky to have a community that respects and supports the efforts of the sheriff’s office, and this board’s actions are a direct reflection of that community support.
By doing this, the board has made an investment. An investment in our current employees, and an investment in future deputies ... those who may yet heed the call to serve and protect their community. Your support of a pay raise ensures we reward and retain the talented and dedicated men and women we currently have and gives our agency a starting salary that keeps us competitive with the surrounding jurisdictions. Your actions will continue to attract the best and the brightest to our agency, thereby allowing us to continue to provide the highest level of professional law enforcement services that the citizens of Bedford County expect.
Again, I thank you for your vote in support of raising the quality of life for our deputies and your commitment to making Bedford County the best place to live and work.
Sincerely, Sheriff Mike Miller
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.