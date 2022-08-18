The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reported that runoff from lawns, roads and rooftops is a primary cause of pollution in our waterways.
The easiest path for these pollutants to access our pristine water is across our grass. This problematic flow causes many issues with water quality, the most challenging being the growth of algae. With the recent water quality monitoring results showing some areas with elevated bacteria, I wanted to provide you with an actual example of a problem and potential action steps you might take to correct it.
Potential actions steps? Plant a buffer garden at our shoreline. SMLA Master Gardeners will work with homeowners to develop garden plans that are designed to manage erosion and provide a natural buffer or filter that will keep harmful sediment and pollutants out of our lake. If you’re interested in getting started, give us a call at 540-719-0690 or email us at Office@smlassociation.org.
The mission of the Smith Mountain Lake Association is to protect the water of SML and promote safe recreation. Our all-volunteer, non-profit organization has been working on this mission for the past 50 years because we believe that clean, clear, safe water is a responsibility not an automatic right. If you would like to see more about what we’re doing, please visit our website at www.smlassociation.org.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.